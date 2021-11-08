Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys 68,645 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises approximately 1.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSOD. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

