Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106,409 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.18% of HP worth $63,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $85,975,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.95 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

