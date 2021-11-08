Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $72,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

