Chonk Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $57.13 or 0.00086026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00230308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00096777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.