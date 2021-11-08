DDKoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $759,190.96 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $759,190.96 and $9,674.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00078260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009791 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007121 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005428 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

