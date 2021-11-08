Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.

FN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.94. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Fabrinet has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

