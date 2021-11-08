stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00080130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00095334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,757.49 or 0.99025591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,732.33 or 0.07126519 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.00730349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

