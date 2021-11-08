Offshift Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00004850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $98,519.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,349.62 or 0.99917293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00054882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.00669767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

