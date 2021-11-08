Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 855,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,841,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.79 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

