Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,259 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $33,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $185.67 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

