Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,710 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CYBR opened at $194.21 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

