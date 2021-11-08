-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 125,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Blink Charging by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.