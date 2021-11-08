Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for 1.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SITE opened at $243.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average of $189.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

