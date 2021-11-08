Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.