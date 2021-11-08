The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,357 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $50,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $319.03 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.