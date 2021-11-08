Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

