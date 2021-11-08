Woodline Partners LP Buys 13,972 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $689.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $741.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.07. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

