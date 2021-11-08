Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.