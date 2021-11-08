6,900 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 768,068 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 446,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JBGS stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

