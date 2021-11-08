Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

