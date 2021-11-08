Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.92.

NYSE PSA opened at $322.88 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

