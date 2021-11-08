Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $99.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

