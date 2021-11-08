Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 in the last three months.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

