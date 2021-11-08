Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $517.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.15. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $528.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

