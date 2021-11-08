Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 116,900.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average of $126.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

