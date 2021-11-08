Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FDLB opened at $95.00 on Monday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

