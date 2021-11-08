Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €54.50 ($64.12). 913,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 52-week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.00. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.