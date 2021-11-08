DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

DKNG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 335,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,801,878. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

