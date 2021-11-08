bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $12.63 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $853.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

