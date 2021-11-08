Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €107.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Monday, reaching €80.80 ($95.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,173 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

