Cape ANN Savings Bank Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $117.49. 7,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,582. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.99.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

