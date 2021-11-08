Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $774,000 Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,515,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GVI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.88. 58,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.