Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.61. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,716. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

