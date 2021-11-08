iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.57. 1,277,007 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

