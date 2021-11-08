Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.46. 6,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

