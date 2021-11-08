784 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $76,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.