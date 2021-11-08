$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.07. Trinseo reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,673. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

