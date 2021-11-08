Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.86. 966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

