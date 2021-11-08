HM Payson & Co. Buys 543,227 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,227 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.27% of The Western Union worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 864,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,681 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

