HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,232 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,064,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,081,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

