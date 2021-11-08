Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Position Raised by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

VIOO traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $139.87 and a twelve month high of $222.54.

