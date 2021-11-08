Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SON traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.76. 2,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

