Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $413.20 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $413.20 million and $13.50 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00233841 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00096763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 314,924,909 coins and its circulating supply is 246,452,199 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

