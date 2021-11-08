MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.11

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.11 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

