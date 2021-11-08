MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.11

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.11 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
