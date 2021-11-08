Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $190.92 and last traded at $190.64, with a volume of 42585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.17.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 933,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

