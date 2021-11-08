Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of OneMain by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

