Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 11,635 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

