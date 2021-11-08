343,126 Shares in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 343,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth $187,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYX has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

SCYX opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.82. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

