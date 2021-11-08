Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 348,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. PDS Biotechnology makes up about 1.6% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of PDS Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.46. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

PDSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

