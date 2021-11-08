Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. PDS Biotechnology accounts for approximately 1.6% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.23% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $314,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.